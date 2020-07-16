Man fatally shot outside bar in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Thursday with additional details.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in north St. Louis, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. at Biker's Corner Lounge, 1924 North Vandeventer Avenue.

The unidentified man was found outside the bar, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He died at a hospital.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Police have not released a description of a suspect.

That intersection is on the border of the city's Greater Ville and Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhoods.

No other information was immediately available from authorities.

