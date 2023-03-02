FERGUSON — A man in his 20s was gunned down Wednesday night outside the former Canfield Green apartment complex in Ferguson.

He was found about 8 p.m. behind vegetation that runs alongside an apartment building in the 2900 block of Coppercreek Road.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at a St. Louis hospital.

Ferguson police Capt. Tim Harris said detectives suspect the man was killed by an acquaintance and that the killing was not random.

The gunman ran off after the killing. Officers canvassed the neighborhood but didn't find him. They were still searching for the killer on Thursday, Harris said.

The Canfield Green complex is the site where Michael Brown, 18, was shot dead by a police officer in 2014, catalyzing protests nationwide over police brutality. The complex has since been renamed Pleasant View Gardens.