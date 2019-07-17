ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a homicide in north St. Louis early Wednesday.
A man was fatally shot in the 900 block of North Kingshighway, at a gas station near Cates Avenue.
The victim's name and age have not been released.
Police say he was found unconscious and not breathing at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday.
A witness saw the victim run across the street after being shot, then collapse in a liquor store parking lot; police found more than 15 shell casings at the scene, according to KTVI.
The gas station is in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood, where total crime is down slightly from the same six-month period last year.