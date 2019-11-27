ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning on the parking lot of an apartment complex in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County.
The victim's name has not been released. The man was shot in the 2000 block of Carrie Way Lane and died at a hospital.
St. Louis County police say officers went to the complex about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said the victim knew his killer. Police say the suspect left before officers got to the scene. Police released no additional information about the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.