Man fatally shot south of Fairground Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot early Thursday south of Fairground Park.
The unidentified victim was found dead about 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue.
Police released no other information.
The scene in north St. Louis was in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood, which has seen a 20% drop in crime, according to statistics. Crimes there from December to May were down compared to the same six-month period a year earlier.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.