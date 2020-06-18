Man fatally shot south of Fairground Park
0 comments

Man fatally shot south of Fairground Park

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot early Thursday south of Fairground Park.

The unidentified victim was found dead about 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue.

Police released no other information.

The scene in north St. Louis was in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood, which has seen a 20% drop in crime, according to statistics. Crimes there between December and May were down compared to the same six-month period a year earlier.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports