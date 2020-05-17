You are the owner of this article.
Man fatally shot Sunday in Lewis Place neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in the Lewis Place neighborhood.

The victim was found on the 4700 block of McMillan Avenue at 2:17 a.m., and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police release no further details on Sunday morning.

Crime in the Lewis Place neighborhood was down in April about 5.5% from the previous sixth-month period last year.

