Man fatally stabbed in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was stabbed to death Friday afternoon in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.
Police responded just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Dunnica Avenue, where they found a man stabbed in the chest.
The man, who police say was in his 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today