Man fatally stabbed in Dutchtown neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was stabbed to death Friday afternoon in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood. 

Police responded just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Dunnica Avenue, where they found a man stabbed in the chest.

The man, who police say was in his 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Sports