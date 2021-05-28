Man fatally stabbed in north St. Louis County, suspect charged

UPDATED at 5:20 p.m. Friday with more information.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon in unincorporated north St. Louis County, police say.

Police responded just after 2 p.m. to the 12000 block of Riverview Drive, where they found Richard Hoelscher dead. Hoelscher, 56, lived in the same block where he was killed.

Sultan Alhamed, 24, was taken into police custody at the scene and charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Alhamed lives in the 400 block of Iron Lantern Drive in Ballwin.

According to a probable cause statement, Alhamed choked and stabbed Hoelscher because he was angry that Hoelscher had woken him up.

Alhamed admitted strangling and stabbing Hoelscher, police say. He is being held without bond.

