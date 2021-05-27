 Skip to main content
Man fatally stabbed in north St. Louis County, suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon in unincorporated north St. Louis County, police say. 

Police responded just after 2 p.m. to the 12000 block of Riverview Drive, where they found a man dead. Police say the man, not yet identified, was in his 50s or 60s. 

The suspect, a man in his 20s, was taken into police custody at the scene. He and the victim knew each other, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
Sports