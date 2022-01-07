 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fatally struck by car on I-70 while chasing dog onto interstate
WARREN COUNTY — A man who chased a dog onto Interstate 70 in Warren County was fatally struck by a car Thursday night, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as David S. Courtway, 55, of Union.

Courtway was hit before 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of I-70, east of Warrenton. Courtway died at the scene. 

The patrol said Courtway was trying to capture a dog as he came onto the highway from the north side of westbound I-70.

A 22-year-old woman from Columbia, Missouri, was driving west in a 2015 Honda Civic. Abby Emerick saw the man at the last second and slammed on the brakes before hitting him. Her car then ran off the road, and she suffered minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

