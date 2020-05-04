Man fatally struck by vehicle in north St. Louis County
Man fatally struck by vehicle in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man who had exited his vehicle on Halls Ferry Road was fatally struck by an SUV on Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Phil E. Thomas, 66, of the St. Louis area.

Thomas stopped his vehicle on southbound Halls Ferry Road about 10:25 p.m. Sunday and had gotten out of the vehicle when he was hit by a southbound Jeep Commander. The Jeep was driven by a 39-year-old woman.

Thomas died at the scene. The woman was not injured.

The patrol didn't say why Thomas stopped his vehicle in the road.

