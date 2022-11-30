 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fatally struck by vehicle in north St. Louis County

A man was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday night in north St. Louis County.

The unidentified victim was hit about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive, said St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus. He died at the scene.

The vehicle that hit him had been heading west on Chambers when the man "entered the roadway," police said. The driver stayed on the scene.

Police did not release any other details.

