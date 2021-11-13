 Skip to main content
Man fatally struck by vehicle while walking in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was killed while walking across a north St. Louis County road early Saturday. 

The man was involved in a crash at West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road, police said. He was then walking across West Florissant and Seven Hills Drive when he was hit by a vehicle traveling south on West Florissant. That vehicle pushed the victim into the path of a second vehicle. 

The first driver that hit the victim while he was walking left the scene; the driver of the second vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. 

The victim, not yet identified by police, was pronounced dead at a hospital.  

The other driver in the initial crash at West Florissant and Dunn was taken a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported. 

The scene was in unincorporated St. Louis County, just north of Ferguson's city limits. 

