Man fatally struck by vehicle while walking in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was killed while walking across a north St. Louis County road early Saturday.

The man was involved in a crash at West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road, police said. He was then walking across West Florissant and Seven Hills Drive when he was hit by a vehicle traveling south on West Florissant. That vehicle pushed the victim into the path of a second vehicle.

The first driver that hit the victim while he was walking left the scene; the driver of the second vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The victim, not yet identified by police, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The other driver in the initial crash at West Florissant and Dunn was taken a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The scene was in unincorporated St. Louis County, just north of Ferguson's city limits.

