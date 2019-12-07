BELLEVILLE — Police here responding to a 911 call early Saturday found a man bleeding from a torso wound inside a home and a woman waiting for police outside, police said.
The man, 31, died at a hospital after he was found about 2:57 a.m. bleeding from a wound to his torso when police responded to a 911 call at a home in the 2100 block of Scheel Street, according to a news release from Belleville Police.
The woman was taken into custody, police said.
The incident was “domestic in nature,” police said. Detectives do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident, police said.
“The female subject remains in police custody pending further investigation,” police said in a news release. “Belleville Police are currently not seeking any other suspects in this case, which is domestic in nature. Detectives continue to conduct interviews in furtherance of the investigation.”
Police did not release more details Saturday.