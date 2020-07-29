Man files wrongful death lawsuit claiming wife received inadequate medical care at St. Francois County Jail

ST. LOUIS — A man filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday against staff at the St. Francois County Jail, claiming his wife received inadequate medical care in the jail prior to her November 2017 death.

Named in the suit are the St. Francois County sheriff, the jail administrator, a licensed nurse at the jail, and six other deputies, identified only as John Does.

Jeff Tupper's wife, Natalie Tupper, landed in jail following an opioid addiction. There, the lawsuit claims, she began having seizures and quickly deteriorated mentally. She had a prescription for seizure medication, and the lawsuit claims the medicine worked when taken properly.

Several of Natalie Tupper's cellmates tried to convince jail staff that she needed medical attention, according to the suit, but she received none. She continued having seizures, and toward the end of her life began sitting in her own urine and feces.

Tupper was eventually placed in "the hole," according to the suit, where she died at 36. Jeff Tupper said he was never told his wife was having seizures in the jail.