Man files wrongful death lawsuit claiming wife received inadequate medical care at St. Francois County Jail

ST. LOUIS — A man filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday against staff at the St. Francois County Jail, claiming his wife received inadequate medical care in the jail prior to her November 2017 death.
Named in the suit are the St. Francois County sheriff, the jail administrator, a licensed nurse at the jail, and six other deputies, identified only as John Does.
Jeff Tupper's wife, Natalie Tupper, landed in jail following an opioid addiction. There, the lawsuit claims, she began having seizures and quickly deteriorated mentally. She had a prescription for seizure medication, and the lawsuit claims the medicine worked when taken properly.
Several of Natalie Tupper's cellmates tried to convince jail staff that she needed medical attention, according to the suit, but she received none. She continued having seizures, and toward the end of her life began sitting in her own urine and feces.
Tupper was eventually placed in "the hole," according to the suit, where she died at 36. Jeff Tupper said he was never told his wife was having seizures in the jail.
The lawsuit is one of several pending against the jail, including one filed in June by the family of an inmate who died by suicide, and one filed in March 2019 when an inmate died after being strapped to a restraining chair for 24 hours.
The Riverfront Times, in partnership with The Marshall Project, published a story Wednesday outlining many of the claims against the jail.
The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.
Jeff Tupper's attorney, Vonne L. Karraker, has also represented others who have filed suit against the jail.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.