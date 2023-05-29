Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

O'FALLON, Illinois — A man fired at police and then shot himself Sunday afternoon after a brief foot chase outside of a strip mall in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Officers with the O'Fallon and Fairview Heights police departments tried to stop the car just before 11:45 a.m. It had been associated with a warrant out of the city of St. Louis and the person was considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The driver got out of the vehicle and ran, police said. As he fled, he fired at officers. They returned fire.

The driver continued running for about 100 yards until officers found him dead with "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," police said. The man remained unidentified Monday.

No officers were injured during the incident. Illinois State Police officers are investigating.