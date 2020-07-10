Man follows pair from MetroLink train in St. Louis, assaults them when they won't buy his drugs

ST. LOUIS — A man who argued with two people on a MetroLink train Wednesday when they refused to buy drugs from him followed them off the train in the Cortex district and stabbed them, authorities said.

Police labeled the attack Wednesday as a first-degree assault case by cutting or stabbing. Both victims declined help from paramedics and said they would seek treatment on their own, police said.

The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at 402 South Boyle Avenue, near the Cortex district MetroLink stop, police said.

The victims are a woman, 33, and man, 30.

They told officers that a man approached them on the train. He asked them if they wanted to buy drugs, and they declined, which led to an argument, police said. Once the train stopped, the man followed them off the train and stabbed them with a knife, police said.

