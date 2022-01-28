Man fondled 3 women inside Kirkwood T.J. Maxx, assaulted and threatened to kill manager, charges say

KIRKWOOD — A Kirkwood man was charged with touching the buttocks of three women this week inside a T.J. Maxx store in Kirkwood and then returning to threaten the store's manager.

Kenny L. Johnson, 34, of the 1200 block of Rockridge Place in Kirkwood, was charged Thursday with three felony counts of sexual abuse, felony counts of harassment and resisting arrest and two misdemeanor charges of assault.

Charges say that on Tuesday, Johnson "terrorized three women" at the T.J. Maxx store at 1046 South Kirkwood Road by touching their buttocks with his hand.

"He then lunged at the manager, knocking her to the ground," Kirkwood Police Officer Donald Douglas wrote in a probable cause statement.

Johnson left the store but returned immediately and slid a finger across his throat and threatened to cut her neck, charges said. When Kirkwood police sought to arrest Johnson the next day, he resisted and swung his fist at officers, cutting one of them above the eye.

A judge set Johnson's bail at $35,000 and ordered him to stay away from the Kirkwood Commons shopping plaza.

