Man found critically shot outside St. Louis gas station
Man found critically shot outside St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — A man found shot in front of a gas station early Friday was in critical condition at a hospital, authorities said.

The unidentified 34-year-old man was found about 1:30 a.m., outside a BP gas station at 4700 Bircher Boulevard. The scene is in the city's Penrose neighborhood.

He had been shot multiple times. The victim was critical but stable at a hospital.

Police have no suspects.

