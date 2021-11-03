Man found dead after apartment fire near Forest Park

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead on Wednesday after an apartment fire in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.
Firefighters received a call about 10:30 a.m. for a fire in the 5600 block of Pershing Avenue, St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby said. The fire was contained to the second-floor unit where the man was found.
Nearby units had smoke damage, but no other injuries were reported, Mosby said.
Neither the cause of the fire nor of the man's death has been determined.
From staff reports
