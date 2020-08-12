You are the owner of this article.
Man found dead at scene of south St. Louis vehicle crash had been shot, police say
UPDATED at 10 a.m. Wednesday with police correcting that victim died after being shot rather than as a result of vehicle wreck.

ST. LOUIS — A man who died Wednesday in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood was shot to death, not a victim of a fatal vehicle crash as previously thought, authorities said.

St. Louis police officers found the unidentified man dead about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Osceola Street, off South Broadway.

Police said he died after being shot and that a vehicle crash was also "associated" with the shooting. There was confusion early on about whether he had been shot or died as a result of injuries in a vehicle crash.

Homicide detectives are handling the case.

