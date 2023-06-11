The 27-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The residence is in the 8800 block of Northcrest Lane at Veronica Avenue.

The medical examiner did not find an immediate cause of death, St. Louis police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.