JENNINGS — A man was shot and killed Friday night in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue in Jennings, according to the St. Louis County Police.

Officers responded at 11:41 p.m. to a call about a shooting at the home, police said. They discovered a man inside with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police have not released any further information. Anyone with information about the incident can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and potentially receive an award.