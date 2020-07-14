Man found dead in back yard of Ballwin home

BALLWIN — A body found in the back yard of a Ballwin home Monday is that of a missing St. Charles County man, Ballwin police said.

The unidentified man was found about 11 a.m. Monday in the yard of a home in the 400 block of Holly Terrace Court. Police haven't released his name. He is a 29-year-old man who was recently reported missing.

Police don't suspect foul play but the case is under investigation, Ballwin police officer Scott Stephens said Tuesday. There were no signs of trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.