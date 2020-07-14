You are the owner of this article.
Man found dead in back yard of Ballwin home
BALLWIN — A body found in the back yard of a Ballwin home Monday is that of a missing St. Charles County man, Ballwin police said.

The unidentified man was found about 11 a.m. Monday in the yard of a home in the 400 block of Holly Terrace Court. Police haven't released his name. He is a 29-year-old man who was recently reported missing.

Police don't suspect foul play but the case is under investigation, Ballwin police officer Scott Stephens said Tuesday. There were no signs of trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

