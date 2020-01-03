You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man found dead in Ballwin police jail cell
0 comments

Man found dead in Ballwin police jail cell

Subscribe for 99¢

BALLWIN — A 30-year-old man who was being held on assault and other charges has died in his jail cell at the Ballwin Police Department, authorities said Friday.

James Rathmann, of Ballwin, was found dead in the cell shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, according to St. Louis County police. Rathmann showed no signs of trauma and investigators believe the death is either related to drug use or a medical emergency, according to a statement from county police.

Officers took Rathmann into custody about 11 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly violated a restraining order and was in a domestic fight in the 900 block of Irongate Walk in Ballwin.

Rathmann was arrested for assault, violating a court order and stealing a controlled substance (oxycodone,) police said. 

He was placed in the cell just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Then around 5 a.m., a dispatcher noticed on a camera monitoring the cell that Rathmann had not moved for some time. 

Officers checked on him and he was found unresponsive. EMS arrived and pronounced Rathmann dead at the scene. 

An autopsy was performed later Thursday but the cause of death remains undetermined pending the return of a toxicology report.

Police car

Copyright: federicofoto / 123RF Stock Photo

 FedericoC
0 comments

Tags

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports