Man found dead in Ballwin police jail cell

BALLWIN — A 30-year-old man who was being held on assault and other charges has died in his jail cell at the Ballwin Police Department, authorities said Friday.

James Rathmann, of Ballwin, was found dead in the cell shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, according to St. Louis County police. Rathmann showed no signs of trauma and investigators believe the death is either related to drug use or a medical emergency, according to a statement from county police.

Officers took Rathmann into custody about 11 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly violated a restraining order and was in a domestic fight in the 900 block of Irongate Walk in Ballwin.

Rathmann was arrested for assault, violating a court order and stealing a controlled substance (oxycodone,) police said.

He was placed in the cell just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Then around 5 a.m., a dispatcher noticed on a camera monitoring the cell that Rathmann had not moved for some time.

Officers checked on him and he was found unresponsive. EMS arrived and pronounced Rathmann dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed later Thursday but the cause of death remains undetermined pending the return of a toxicology report.