Man found dead in basement in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a basement in the Carondelet neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the 6000 block of Tennessee Avenue.

Police released few details Sunday, and have not given a possible cause of death.

This is a breaking news story, check back for details.

