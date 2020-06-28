Man found dead in basement in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a basement in the Carondelet neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the 6000 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Police released few details Sunday, and have not given a possible cause of death.
This is a breaking news story, check back for details.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.