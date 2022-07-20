Man found dead in St. Clair County, witnesses identify suspect

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man was found dead Wednesday in front of a garage in Belleville, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies discovered the 33-year-old man, who they have not yet identified, in the 1000 block of Golfview Court. The call to police came in as a stabbing just after 1:30 a.m., but authorities have not released the man's cause of death.

Witnesses identified a suspect, who was taken into custody after being found in a wooded area near the residence. The suspect’s name has not been released, and the sheriff’s department says he is being held at St. Clair County Jail pending charges.

Authorities believe the victim and suspect knew each another, but they have not released any additional information.