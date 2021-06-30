Man found dead in Bevo Mill neighborhood is identified

ST. LOUIS — Police released the name Wednesday of a man who was found dead last week inside a home in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Mario Franklin, 42, of the 5200 block of Alaska Avenue, was found dead Friday morning at a home in the 3800 block of Eiler Street in south St. Louis.

Homicide police were called to the home just before 8 a.m., where they found the man with a puncture wound and a laceration.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-444-5371. Those who want to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).