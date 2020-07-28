Man found dead in Bridgeton storage locker was installing flooring when he was shot by an acquaintance, police say

BRIDGETON — A man found dead last week in a Bridgeton storage locker was installing vinyl flooring when he was shot and killed by an acquaintance, who had spent several hours in the locker with the victim before the shooting, police say.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for Michael Molinari, 27, in the killing of Cameron Gray, 28. Charges include first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action, according to the criminal complaint filed by Bridgeton police.

Molinari remained at large Tuesday evening.

Gray was installing flooring July 24 in his locker at Love's Self Storage when he was killed, according to the probable cause statement filed by police. Gray and Molinari were acquaintances and had spent four hours together in the locker prior to shooting, according to the statement.

Molinari picked up a handgun, racked it twice, and fired one shot at Gray, according to the statement. He then yelled an insult at Gray, who was already dead.

Molinari then grabbed a box from the storage unit and left, ramming through a gate in Gray's pickup truck on the way out.