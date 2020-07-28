Man found dead in Bridgeton storage locker was installing flooring when he was shot by an acquaintance, police say

BRIDGETON — A man found dead last week in a Bridgeton storage locker was installing vinyl flooring when he was shot and killed by an acquaintance, who had spent several hours in the locker with the victim before the shooting, police say.
A warrant was issued Tuesday for Michael Molinari, 27, in the killing of Cameron Gray, 28. Charges include first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action, according to the criminal complaint filed by Bridgeton police.
Molinari remained at large Tuesday evening.
Gray was installing flooring July 24 in his locker at Love's Self Storage when he was killed, according to the probable cause statement filed by police. Gray and Molinari were acquaintances and had spent four hours together in the locker prior to shooting, according to the statement.
Molinari picked up a handgun, racked it twice, and fired one shot at Gray, according to the statement. He then yelled an insult at Gray, who was already dead.
Molinari then grabbed a box from the storage unit and left, ramming through a gate in Gray's pickup truck on the way out.
The shooting was recorded on three different surveillance videos, and two security cameras captured audio of the incident. Another surveillance video showed Molinari in the hallway outside the storage locker, according to the police statement.
Police have been searching for Molinari, whose last known address was on Tennyson Avenue in Overland, since the day of the shooting. At one point, he told detectives on a phone call that he would meet them at a McDonald's, but he did not show up.
At the time of the shooting, Molinari had a pending charge for possession of a controlled substance. Molinari has prior convictions for theft and sale of a controlled substance.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.