Man found dead in car in double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for the gunman who killed a man inside a vehicle early Friday. A second man was shot but survived.

St. Louis police said the double shooting happened about 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of North Grand Boulevard, south of Natural Bridge Avenue.

Police said they don't know the identity of the dead man. His is at least the year's 88th homicide in the city.

The 40-year-old man who survived the shooting was hit in the wrist; he showed up on his own at a hospital and was stable, police said.

The scene is in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, which has had at least eight other homicides since December. The neighborhood has seen a drop in violent crimes in the last six months compared to a year ago.

