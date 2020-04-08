Man found dead in creek in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY — An unidentified man was found dead in a creek in Shrewsbury Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.
Shrewsbury Police Lt. Brent Goewert said it appeared to be a sudden death with the cause undetermined.
The man was believed to be from outside the area, and police are in the process of notifying relatives.
The creek is near Lansdowne Avenue, close to a MetroLink station.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Jesse Bogan
Jesse Bogan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today