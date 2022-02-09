 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found dead in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood on Wednesday, police said. 

A man who police believe was in his 50s was found dead about 11:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue. He had not yet been identified.

The south St. Louis incident is being investigated as a homicide, but police did not confirm a cause of death. 

News