Man found dead in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood on Wednesday, police said.
A man who police believe was in his 50s was found dead about 11:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue. He had not yet been identified.
The south St. Louis incident is being investigated as a homicide, but police did not confirm a cause of death.
From staff reports
