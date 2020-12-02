 Skip to main content
Man found dead in Old North St. Louis neighborhoood
Man found dead in Old North St. Louis neighborhoood

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday night in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Police did not say how the man died, but they said he was found near 19th Street and North Florissant Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Less than three hours earlier, there was a shooting about a half-mile away in the 2200 block of North Florissant Avenue. That victim was shot multiple times but was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital. 

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

