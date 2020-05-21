You are the owner of this article.
Man found dead in parking lot of downtown fast food parking lot
Man found dead in parking lot of downtown fast food parking lot

Man found dead in Taco Bell parking lot

Police investigate the parking lot of the Taco Bell in the 500 block of Chouteau Avenue Thursday night after a man was found dead. 

 Taylor Tiamoyo Harris

ST. LOUIS — Police are on the scene downtown after a man was found dead in a fast food parking lot Thursday night. 

Police responded to a shooting on Chouteau Avenue shortly before 10 p.m., and they found a man in the parking lot of the Taco Bell in the 500 block of Chouteau Avenue soon after. 

Though they responded to reports of a shooting, police would not confirm the man was shot, just that he was found dead at the scene. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

