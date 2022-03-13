 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found dead in parking lot of Sauget nightclub

  0

Sauget police officers found a man dead early Sunday morning in the overflow parking lot of the Oz Night Club in the 300 block of Monsanto Avenue.

Sauget police chief James Jones said there's little information known at this point, but he did confirm officers were called to the area at 6:44 a.m.

Once there, they found a man in the lot across the street from the club who appeared to have been shot once in the head.

The man's identity has not been released.

The Major Case Squad was called into investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-337-5267 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

