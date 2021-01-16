 Skip to main content
Man found dead in rural St. Clair County
Emerald Mound Road, outside of Lebanon, Illinois. Photo courtesy of Google.

LEBANON TOWNSHIP — Police found a man dead in the township rock pile here on Saturday afternoon.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department was called at about 2:45 p.m. to a report of a body on Emerald Mound Road outside of Lebanon, Illinois, in rural St. Clair County.

Police found the man about a mile east of Illinois Route 4 in a dirt lot used to store gravel piles.

The department couldn't identify the man and called the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad for help.

The Major Case Square asked anyone with information to call it at 618-825-5200, or the St. Clair Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-2051.

