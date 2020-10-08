Man found dead in South County quarry near where he fled officers two weeks ago

UPDATED with name of man and additional detail from police
GREEN PARK — A body discovered Wednesday morning in a quarry surrounded by steep embankments was that of a man who ran from officers at a nearby business two weeks ago, authorities said Thursday.
The dead man is identified as 29-year-old Jesse Goins. Police Officer Tracy Panus said Goins was identified through tattoos. His cause of death hasn't been determined. Panus said the body showed no signs of trauma or broken bones.
About 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, his body was found in about two feet of water in a quarry at 10328 Lake Bluff Drive, near where police were tracking a suspect Sept. 24.
At about 9 a.m. Sept. 24, officers went to investigate a report of suspicious people outside 9832 Evergreen Industrial Drive. Two people were taken into custody that morning on arrest warrants for unrelated offenses, but a third ran off.
The man was seen on video from police body camera and was later identified as Goins, Panus said. The man's family reported him missing three days later.
Panus also said she didn't know what the three people were doing on the business property that caused suspicion. The business manager couldn't be reached Thursday.
Once Goins ran off, St. Louis County police officers decided to bring out a tracking dog. The dog followed the scent west toward the 10300 block of Lake Bluff Drive, police said. But the dog's handler decided to stop the search because the terrain was too dangerous, Panus said.
Panus said investigators have looked at footage from officers' body cameras to ensure that officers had not been chasing the man.
Panus said the officers went back to the quarry area in Green Park on Wednesday after seeing discussion on social media that the man was reported missing by his family. Officers thought the missing man might be the one who ran from them, so they decided to go back out to the area around the quarry and search again, Panus said.
They found the body Wednesday in the quarry on the property of Budrovich construction headquarters, at 10328 Lake Bluff Drive in the city of Green Park in South County. A woman who answered the phone at Budrovich said the company declined comment.
Police theorized that Goins was fleeing officers outside a business complex and fell to his death into the water-filled quarry in broad daylight. However, when the body was taken to the St. Louis County medical examiner's office, Panus said officials there determined that the body showed no signs of trauma or broken bones. Now one theory is that he hid in the water to avoid police and may have drowned, but the cause of death has not yet been determined, Panus said.
A decade ago in St. Louis County, a suspect ended up falling off a quarry ledge to his death.
In October 2010, a man was burglarizing a home in the 9700 block of Old Warson Road late at night when he was startled by the returning homeowner. The burglar left in a hurry, scaled an 8-foot-high chain-link fence surrounding the quarry and ran through a heavily wooded area in the dark before plunging off the cliff 50 to 60 feet to his death.
A big difference though is that the 2010 incident happened around midnight, in pitch dark.
Police believe the burglar fled scene in the dark and ran off a cliff.
