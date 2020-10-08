Man found dead in South County quarry near where he fled officers two weeks ago

Panus said investigators have looked at footage from officers' body cameras to ensure that officers had not been chasing the man.

Panus said the officers went back to the quarry area in Green Park on Wednesday after seeing discussion on social media that the man was reported missing by his family. Officers thought the missing man might be the one who ran from them, so they decided to go back out to the area around the quarry and search again, Panus said.

They found the body Wednesday in the quarry on the property of Budrovich construction headquarters, at 10328 Lake Bluff Drive in the city of Green Park in South County. A woman who answered the phone at Budrovich said the company declined comment.

Police theorized that Goins was fleeing officers outside a business complex and fell to his death into the water-filled quarry in broad daylight. However, when the body was taken to the St. Louis County medical examiner's office, Panus said officials there determined that the body showed no signs of trauma or broken bones. Now one theory is that he hid in the water to avoid police and may have drowned, but the cause of death has not yet been determined, Panus said.