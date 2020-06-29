Man found dead in south St. Louis basement is identified
0 comments

Man found dead in south St. Louis basement is identified

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for three months

ST. LOUIS — The body of a man found dead in a basement on Sunday was identified by police on Monday as Kerry Smith, 35. He lived at the residence where he was found, in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Police responded to a call in the 6100 block of Tennessee Avenue at about noon on Sunday and found Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344

@RachelDRice on Twitter

rrice@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports