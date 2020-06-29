Man found dead in south St. Louis basement is identified

ST. LOUIS — The body of a man found dead in a basement on Sunday was identified by police on Monday as Kerry Smith, 35. He lived at the residence where he was found, in the Carondelet neighborhood.
Police responded to a call in the 6100 block of Tennessee Avenue at about noon on Sunday and found Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344
@RachelDRice on Twitter
