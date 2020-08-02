You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found dead in south St. Louis County
0 comments

Man found dead in south St. Louis County

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found dead in a south St. Louis County apartment Sunday morning in what police are describing as a "suspicious" death.

At 8:48 a.m., St. Louis County police from the south county precinct responded to a call of smoke in an apartment in the 4000 block of Nottingham Estates Drive, near Lemay Ferry and Butler Hill roads. 

First responders evacuated the building and extinguished a small fire in an apartment where they found man dead. 

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are investigating. 

Police asked anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, tipsters can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports