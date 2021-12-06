Man found dead in St. Charles apartment hours after grease fire snuffed out

ST. CHARLES — A man died in his apartment Sunday night after he was overcome by smoke from a grease fire, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Remington Boulevard.

The victim was in his early 20s. Police have not yet released his name.

Deputy Chief Steve Brown of the St. Charles Fire Department said officials think the man arrived home about 4 a.m. Sunday and began cooking on the stove top but then fell asleep.

Nobody heard a smoke detector or smelled anything, Brown said.

"The apartment was sealed up pretty tight," he added. "The smoke got so thick that it snuffed the fire out."

Hours later, on Sunday night, family members of the man worried when they hadn't heard from him. They called St. Charles police to check on him.

The apartment manager gave police a key to get into the apartment. When they opened the door, the apartment was full of thick black smoke, Brown said. The man was found dead in his bedroom.

Brown said it appears the man had been overcome with smoke and was unable to escape.

Fire officials said the deadly fire shows the importance of sleeping with the bedroom door closed. A closed door can limit the growth of the fire and give people time and oxygen if they are trapped.

