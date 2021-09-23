 Skip to main content
Man found dead in St. Louis apartment was victim of homicide, police say
ST. LOUIS — The suspicious death Sunday of a man in the 5400 block of Delmar Boulevard has now been classified as a homicide, authorities said.

Jerome Brown, 59, was found in his apartment about 6:30 p.m. Sunday "in early stages of decomposition," police said. His death initially was described as a supposed sudden death and suspicious.

On Thursday, police said the medical examiner's office determined the death was a homicide. Police did not elaborate.

Police have no suspects.

