Man found dead in St. Louis street, second victim is critically injured
ST. LOUIS — A 30-year-old man was shot dead early Monday and his body was found in the middle of a street, police said.

Charles Jones, 27, was found in the road at 4011 Gravois Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. He died at the scene. He had lived in the 4200 block of Shreve Avenue in St. Louis.

Police said the death of Jones is connected to another shooting 1½ miles away, at the QuikTrip at 2851 Gravois Avenue. At that scene, a 26-year-old man was critically injured after being shot in the chest and arm, police said. That man was critical but stable at a hospital.

Police didn't elaborate on the connection between the two shootings. The death of Jones has not been classified yet as a homicide, police said.

