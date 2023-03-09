ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead Thursday afternoon in the city's Ville neighborhood.
The man, not yet identified, was found dead just before 2 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue. Homicide detectives are investigating the death.
No other details were available Thursday afternoon.
From staff reports
