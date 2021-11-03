 Skip to main content
Man found dead in street in Walnut Park West neighborhood of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found early Wednesday on a St. Louis street.

The unidentified victim was found about 4:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Schulte Avenue. Police were called about a "person down."

The location near West Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard is in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood.

St. Louis police provided few details but said they would release more information later Wednesday.

