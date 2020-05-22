Man found dead in Taco Bell parking lot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police are on the scene downtown after a man was found dead in a fast food parking lot Thursday night.
Police responded to a shooting on Chouteau Avenue shortly before 10 p.m., and they found a man in the parking lot of the Taco Bell in the 500 block of Chouteau Avenue soon after.
Though they responded to reports of a shooting, police would not confirm the man was shot, just that he was found dead at the scene.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.