Two bodies found in bed of pick up truck

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS • Police identified on Tuesday a man found dead in the bed of a pickup truck on Friday

Mark Kuhlenberg, 62, of the 9900 block of Valley Drive in Riverview, was found in the truck in the 1100 block of Market Street. Police also found the body of a woman in the truck, but have not identified the woman. Both had been shot, police said.

Police responded to a call for a "suspicious auto" at about 5 p.m. Friday and discovered the two bodies. 

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or, to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.