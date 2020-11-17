 Skip to main content
Man found dead in vacant home in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vacant home Tuesday morning in the Baden neighborhood of north St. Louis.

The body of the unidentified man was found inside the residence in the 8800 block of North Broadway. Police were called about a "sudden death" around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday and found him there.

Police released no additional information, including how the man died or why homicide detectives are handling the case.

