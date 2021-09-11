 Skip to main content
Man found dead in Vandeventer neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead Saturday morning in the city’s Vandeventer neighborhood, police said. 

The man, not yet identified, was found dead with blood around him just after 9:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Finney Avenue. 

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No other details were available Saturday morning. 

