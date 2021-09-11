Man found dead in Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead Saturday morning in the city’s Vandeventer neighborhood, police said.
The man, not yet identified, was found dead with blood around him just after 9:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Finney Avenue.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
No other details were available Saturday morning.
From staff reports
