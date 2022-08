MAPLEWOOD — A man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Friday in Deer Creek.

The vehicle was spotted in the creek just before 11 a.m. Friday behind a business in the 3600 block of Big Bend Boulevard.

Fire crews recovered the man's body from the vehicle. He was the sole occupant.

Shrewsbury police said the vehicle apparently ended up in the creek after running off the road and crashing in the 3900 block of Shrewsbury Avenue.

The name of the dead man hasn't been released.

